Shock Burnley Defeat Prompts Bookies to Place Antonio Conte as New Favourite to be First Sacked

In the day's biggest shock on the Premier League's return, reigning champions Chelsea fell to underdogs Burnley 3-2 at home, and the result has caused bookmakers to place Antonio Conte as favourite to be the first manager sacked this season.

The Blues stunned everyone with a lacklustre display, which included red cards for Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas, and Italian boss Conte was visibly frustrated on the touchline.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 48-year-old admitted only two weeks ago that he feared the sack at Stamford Bridge, and now bookies have installed him as the new favourite to lose his job first in 2017/18 after a summer of discontent.

Conte has made no secret of his desire for a better squad, but denied his team selection against the Clarets was a deliberate message to owner Roman Abramovic.

Referring to his decision to start youngster Boga over new signing Alvaro Morata, as quoted by the Mail, he said: "You don't know me very well. In pre-season, in every friendly game I played the best formation and it happened also today.

"I don't have this appetite to send someone a message. Why do I have to send a message? I want to win, not send a message to my club."

The Mail report that Ladbrokes now place Conte as the 7/2 favourite to be the first manager to leave his club first this term, with Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez and Stoke manager Mark Hughes as 9/2 second favourites.

