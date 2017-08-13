Sunday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Hazard, Martial, Insigne, Townsend and Much More

The 2017/18 Premier League season has officially started and the opening games may have convinced some clubs to delve into the transfer market before the window closes. Here's today's roundup...

1. Eden Hazard

Transfer: Chelsea to Barcelona

Chelsea have named their price for Barcelona target Eden Hazard, with a fee of £109m been spoken of for the Belgian winger, who is one of a number of potential replacement for the departed Neymar.

2. Sam Clucas

Transfer: Hull City to West Bromwich Albion

Having just signed a new deal himself, West Brom boss Tony Pulis is intent on strengthening his ranks at the Hawthorns and has identified Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas as the ideal transfer to come in.

3. Lucas Perez

Transfer: Arsenal to Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion will have to dig deeper into their top flight funds if they are to secure a move for Spanish forward Lucas Perez, after Arsenal set a £20m price tag over his head with his exit from the Emirates Stadium a certainty.

4. Anthony Martial

Transfer: Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur

On the eve of the new Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had an offer rejected by Manchester United for French international Anthony Martial, but Spurs may look to make an improved bid for the 21-year-old.

5. Lorenzo Insigne

Transfer: Napoli to Liverpool

With Philippe Coutinho expected to leave for Barcelona, the Reds have earmarked Napoli and Italy star Lorenzo Insigne as the ideal man to fill the shoes of the 25-year-old Brazilian playmaker.

6. Andros Townsend

Transfer: Crystal Palace to Leicester City

Sticking with wingers and it seems that Leicester City have joined the race for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend. The Foxes are looking at the former England international as the man to take the place of Riyad Mahrez, if the Algerian does leave the King Power Stadium.

7. Danny Ward

Transfer: Liverpool to Huddersfield Town

Having been left out of Liverpool's matchday squad for their season opener, goalkeeper Danny Ward could force a move to Huddersfield Town, whom he spent last season on loan with and helped secure promotion.

8. Keita Balde

Transfer: Lazio to West Ham





Sought-after Lazio forward Keita Balde has moved closer to a potential move to the Premier League, after he was left out of his side's squad for the Super Cup final against Serie A champions Juventus.

9. Jack Wilshere

Transfer: Arsenal to Newcastle United

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been vocal of his frustration in not signing enough players this summer, but Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could ease his concerns, with a transfer to the northeast becoming more likely.

10. Nikola Kalinic

Transfer: Fiorentina to AC Milan

Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic is keen to join the revolution at AC Milan, ending speculation that he will sign for Everton. The Fiorentina striker has been prolific in the Serie A over the past few seasons, scoring 33 goals in 84 appearances.