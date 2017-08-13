How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tottenham travels to face Newcastle as the Premier League’s opening weekend continues on Sunday.
Spurs have had a quiet transfer window but return the majority of last year’s squad for a bout against Newcastle, who are back in the top flight after spending last season in the Championship. Both sides have high hopes for the upcoming season.
Find out how to watch below.
How to watch
When: 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.