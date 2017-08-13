Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Tottenham travels to face Newcastle as the Premier League’s opening weekend continues on Sunday.

Spurs have had a quiet transfer window but return the majority of last year’s squad for a bout against Newcastle, who are back in the top flight after spending last season in the Championship. Both sides have high hopes for the upcoming season.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.