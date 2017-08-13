Watford Boss Marco Silva Delighted With His Side After Late Britos Equaliser Denies Liverpool

Miguel Britos was the Watford hero after his last gasp leveller secured new boss Marco Silva an invaluable point in an entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Uruguayan nodded home in the 94th minute after Reds debutant Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool a narrow advantage in an end-to-end affair, which saw the Hertfordshire outfit lead 1-0 and 2-1.

💬 | Silva: "The boys showed the commitment I want, but we must keep our focus & intensity. There was a fantastic atmosphere in our stadium." pic.twitter.com/HPy1qfFuAK — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 12, 2017

Stefano Okaka scored in the eighth minute after a Jose Holebas corner found him unmarked, but Sadio Mane equalised with 29 minutes played. Abdoulaye Doucoure restored the advantage just two minutes later when more lax defending let him score from close-range. Roberto Firmino tied the game once again when he scored from the spot shortly after half-time.

Salah then gave Jurgen Klopp's side they lead for the first time in the game, but they were unable to hold on. Naturally, Silva was happy with the outcome and when speaking to the Hertfordshire Mercury, the 40-year-old said he thought it was a fair result.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"Of course I think it's a good result for us. We always prepare our team to win but it's a good result and I think it's fair result. A very good first half for our team and we had a good rhythm. I didn't like the first 25 minutes of the second half really.

"We expected a good reaction, the usual reaction from our opponents. We needed more focus, better organisation and to play with the same intensity and commitment every time.

"But we reacted well too. We believed until the end and there was a fantastic atmosphere in our stadium as well with our fans. They supported our team until the end. It's really important to us and I think it's a fair result and we deserved the result as well.

"I think it's a good start. Many things happened during the match and how we reacted is a good sign for us."