BBC Pundit Claims Tottenham Must Spend £85m on Transfers in Order to Make an Impact

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has praised Tottenham for keeping defender Toby Alderweireld but stated that they must spend at least £85m in transfers during the remainder of this window if they wish to continue building on the success of last season.

Spurs are yet to add any new players to their ranks so far this summer and, after keeping the majority of the team which has enjoyed league success in the last two years, there is an argument that they don't need any additional signings.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

This was backed up but their 2-0 victory over Newcastle on the weekend but after Danny Rose's controversial comments about the club's pay structure and success rate Crooks declared to the BBC that now is the time for boss Mauricio Pochettino to make big signings.

He said: "In the absence of marquee signings at Tottenham this summer, it must come as a relief to many that they have retained the services of the Belgium international (Alderweireld).

Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

"Danny Rose may have been forced to apologise for his remarks regarding a lack of summer spending at the club and I have some sympathy with his position. The transfer window is not yet closed but the point has been made.

"If, as media reports suggest, Spurs are to spend something in the region of £85m during the next couple of weeks, then it could be another impressive season for them."

That report from the Star claims Tottenham are targeting right-back Joao Cancelo, centre-back Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Ross Barkley.

After Kyle Walker-Peters impressed during Spurs' opening game of the season he could be the one to replace Kyle Walker, after he left the club to join Manchester City, and if he continues performing they will no longer need to chase Cancelo, especially once Kieran Trippier returns from injury.

However Tottenham will need to make some new additions to the squad this summer considering the calibre of players that they rivals have been bringing in during this transfer window. They have a squad that can challenge for the title but the right signings could see them lift it.