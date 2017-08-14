Soccer

Benteke Pleads With Eagles Teammates to 'Get Used to' New Manager's Tactics

an hour ago

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has said that the new formation the Eagles are playing under manager Frank de Boer is no excuse for their opening day defeat at home to Huddersfield.


The Belgian international understands what his new boss wants to implement at Selhurst Park and he's suggested that his teammates need to wise up to what their Dutch manager is demanding from them, according to Daily Star reports.

"We know what to do and we have to do what the manager wants," Benteke said. "It’s in his DNA - the Dutch want to build from the back.


"It’s a new formation but we won’t use that as an excuse because we played a few games with that formation.

"We train and we play like that - so we have to get used to it," he added. "We have to get used to it as soon as possible because the Premier League has already started."

The Zarie-born striker joined Palace last summer for almost £30m, leaving Liverpool after a disappointing 12 months in Merseyside. 

Although Benteke is yet to replicate the same goalscoring form he showed at Aston Villa, an impressive 17 goals in 40 appearances last season has given Eagles fans hope that he can help push Palace further up the Premier League table

