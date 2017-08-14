Man City Reportedly Close to Signing Austria Vienna Striker Before Sending Him on Loan

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Austria Vienna striker Olarenwaju Kayode, and are set to send him on a season-long loan to Spanish outfit Girona immediately.

The 24-year-old put on some impressive displays last season, finishing as the top scorer in Austria's top flight with 17 goals in 33 games during the campaign. And having previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United, Sky Sports report that City will soon snap up the deal for Kayode.

BREAKING: @ManCity agree deal to sign Olarenwaju Kayode from Austria Vienna with striker to join Girona on season-long loan #SSN pic.twitter.com/kCziSFDjZE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2017

City are yet to officially announce the signing, and the fee is currently undisclosed, but the Nigerian international will join four other City players - Douglas Luiz, Pablo Maffeo, Aleix Garcia and Marlos Moreno - in spending a year with newly promoted La Liga side Girona.





A move to the Etihad would be a major step up for Kayode, who has already plied his trade in Switzerland, Ivory Coast and Israel as well as Austria.

He scored 24 goals in all competitions last season, including two in two games against AS Roma in last term's Europa League.





Kayode would be a rather quiet signing compared to some of the big names that have arrived for the Citizens this summer. Pep Guardiola has been free spending ever since June, and seems determined to take the Premier League by storm this season.

The likes of Monaco duo Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy have made the switch to the Etihad as well as goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, and full-back Kyle Walker and Danilo. City's dominating 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday evening shows that Guardiola could be beginning something special in his second term at the helm.