Monday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Ozil, Bony, Perisic, Vidal and Much More

The transfer window is running down by the day and clubs in need of that final jigsaw piece don't have too long to make it happen. Here is today's transfer rumour roundup...

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to AC Milan

The Gabon international striker has been continuously linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park, but now Aubameyang himself has come out and declared that he would be interested in a return to the San Siro.

2. Wilfried Bony

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester City to Swansea City

After selling the Ivorian to Manchester City for £25m back in January 2015, Swansea City are attempting to bring Wilfried Bony back to the Liberty Stadium for just a fraction of that fee, after he has fallen completely by the wayside.

3. Ivan Perisic

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Transfer: Inter Milan to Chelsea

Tipped to sign for Manchester United for the best part of the summer, Premier League rivals Chelsea are now planning a bid of their own for the Croatian winger, with a fee of up to £50m being demanded by the Serie A heavyweights.

4. Arturo Vidal

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Transfer: Bayern Munich to Liverpool

The failed pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has prompted Liverpool to focus their attention on Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal and the Chilean international could be well within their financial reach if Philippe Coutinho does leave for Barcelona.

5. Jese

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Stoke City

The former Real Madrid froward has seen his stock fall over the past year, following an underwhelming six months in the French capital which was followed by a loan spell at Las Palmas. Now though, the Potters are in pole position to reignite the career of the 24-year-old.

6. William Carvalho

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Transfer: Sporting CP to West Ham

This one is almost a formality now, with the Hammers set to complete a €40m move for the Portuguese defensive midfielder. Carvalho has long been linked to the Premier League, but it seems he will now arrive to the London Stadium of all places.

7. Sergi Roberto

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Transfer: Barcelona to Manchester United

Sergi Roberto is reportedly ready to leave the Camp Nou, a development which will likely alert Manchester United, who have been quietly tracking the versatile 25-year-old due to his release clause of £36.5m.

8. Keita Balde

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Transfer: Lazio to Tottenham Hotspur





Keita Balde's exit from Lazio seems a forgone conclusion now, after he was left out of their cup-wining squad for the Italian Super Cup. The 22-year-old is thought to be high up on Spurs' wish list and may be available on the cheap, having now entered the final year of his contract.

9. Mesut Ozil

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to Barcelona

Reports from Spain are suggesting that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has requested that his agent facilitates a move for him to Barcelona, with the German international keen to leave the Emirates Stadium.

10. Baba Rahman

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to Schalke

Talks are underway between Chelsea and Schalke to bring Baba Rahman to the Veltins-Arena on a permanent basis. The Ghanaian full-back spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga side and is keen to end his West London nightmare.

11. Joselu

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Transfer: Stoke City to Newcastle United

The Magpies are reportedly on the verge of signing Stoke City flop Joselu. The 27-year-old Spanish striker spent last season on loan back in La Liga with Deportivo La Coruna, scoring six goals in all competitions.