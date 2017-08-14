Monday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Ozil, Bony, Perisic, Vidal and Much More
The transfer window is running down by the day and clubs in need of that final jigsaw piece don't have too long to make it happen. Here is today's transfer rumour roundup...
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to AC Milan
The Gabon international striker has been continuously linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park, but now Aubameyang himself has come out and declared that he would be interested in a return to the San Siro.
2. Wilfried Bony
Transfer: Manchester City to Swansea City
After selling the Ivorian to Manchester City for £25m back in January 2015, Swansea City are attempting to bring Wilfried Bony back to the Liberty Stadium for just a fraction of that fee, after he has fallen completely by the wayside.
3. Ivan Perisic
Transfer: Inter Milan to Chelsea
Tipped to sign for Manchester United for the best part of the summer, Premier League rivals Chelsea are now planning a bid of their own for the Croatian winger, with a fee of up to £50m being demanded by the Serie A heavyweights.
4. Arturo Vidal
Transfer: Bayern Munich to Liverpool
The failed pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has prompted Liverpool to focus their attention on Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal and the Chilean international could be well within their financial reach if Philippe Coutinho does leave for Barcelona.
5. Jese
Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Stoke City
The former Real Madrid froward has seen his stock fall over the past year, following an underwhelming six months in the French capital which was followed by a loan spell at Las Palmas. Now though, the Potters are in pole position to reignite the career of the 24-year-old.
6. William Carvalho
Transfer: Sporting CP to West Ham
This one is almost a formality now, with the Hammers set to complete a €40m move for the Portuguese defensive midfielder. Carvalho has long been linked to the Premier League, but it seems he will now arrive to the London Stadium of all places.
7. Sergi Roberto
Transfer: Barcelona to Manchester United
Sergi Roberto is reportedly ready to leave the Camp Nou, a development which will likely alert Manchester United, who have been quietly tracking the versatile 25-year-old due to his release clause of £36.5m.
8. Keita Balde
Transfer: Lazio to Tottenham Hotspur
Keita Balde's exit from Lazio seems a forgone conclusion now, after he was left out of their cup-wining squad for the Italian Super Cup. The 22-year-old is thought to be high up on Spurs' wish list and may be available on the cheap, having now entered the final year of his contract.
9. Mesut Ozil
Transfer: Arsenal to Barcelona
Reports from Spain are suggesting that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has requested that his agent facilitates a move for him to Barcelona, with the German international keen to leave the Emirates Stadium.
10. Baba Rahman
Transfer: Chelsea to Schalke
Talks are underway between Chelsea and Schalke to bring Baba Rahman to the Veltins-Arena on a permanent basis. The Ghanaian full-back spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga side and is keen to end his West London nightmare.
11. Joselu
Transfer: Stoke City to Newcastle United
The Magpies are reportedly on the verge of signing Stoke City flop Joselu. The 27-year-old Spanish striker spent last season on loan back in La Liga with Deportivo La Coruna, scoring six goals in all competitions.