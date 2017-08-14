Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer Saga Takes New Twist as Star Reveals Desire to Rejoin AC Milan

The summer transfer saga of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have sprung to life again, with the Gabonese goal-machine admitting that he still harbours ambitions of returning to his former side AC Milan.

The future of the Borussia Dortmund ace has been in flux throughout the summer, as the likes of Chelsea and Milan have reportedly battled for his services.

As reported by Football Italia, the 28-year-old has again engaged in some of his notorious social media antics, this time claiming on an Instagram livestream that he would like to return to the San Siro side. Aubameyang claimed:

"I'd love to come back, but if they are sleeping, what can I do?"

The battle has started again!



2️⃣ games played in the 2017/18 season:



Aubameyang: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Lewandowski: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UcL7cQOx24 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) August 12, 2017

Ever the tease, Aubameyang proceeded to do a fairly decent impression of the infamous San Siro goal announcer, referencing the number seven shirt he formally wore for the side during his spell for the club between 2007 and 2011. It is worth noting that the player didn't make a single appearance for the club during this time, spending his time largely out on loan.

Since leaving Milan, Aubameyang rapidly established himself as a veritable fox in the box, and has scored 85 goals in his 128 appearances for BVB.

The super striker is now rumoured to be ready for a new challenge, and spent a number of weeks teasing Chelsea fans with a series of cryptic social media posts, before his club announced that he would be going nowhere.

The Blues now have no real need for Aubameyang, having already shelled out £70m on club record signing Álvaro Morata, who scored in his debut during Chelsea's shock 3-2 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Milan are now in pole position to sign the tenacious forward, and will be hoping to make him the final piece in their rather extravagantly assembled jigsaw puzzle.