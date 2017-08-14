Soccer

Report Claims Antoine Griezmann Warns That This Season May Be His Last With Atletico Madrid

2 hours ago

Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has warned manager Diego Simeone that this season may be his last with Los Colchoneros, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

The Frenchman was heavily-linked with a number of sides at the start of the summer, including José Mourinho's Manchester United, but agreed to stay in the Spanish capital after a FIFA registration ban meant that a replacement would not be found until January 2018.

However, it is now believed that Griezmann has warned that there will be no such barriers to him departing the 2014 La Liga winners in the future.

The forward started his career in the Spanish second tier with Real Sociedad and became a club icon until 20 goals in the 2013/14 season saw him move to Atlético after they matched his £24m release clause.

Since moving to Madrid, the 26-year-old has netted 83 times in 160 appearances and has been awarded a place in La Liga's Team of the Year alongside third place in the FIFA Ballon D'or.


Don Balon have reported that Simeone is already looking for replacements, with Mesut Özil's ongoing contract dispute with Arsenal making him a prime target.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

It is believed that Özil wants to return to La Liga and with 16-goal striker Kévin Gameiro being supported by Fernando Torres, Luciano Vietto and Ángel Correa, a direct striking replacement may not be high on the agenda at Atlético. 

