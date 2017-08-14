Soccer

VIDEO: Real Madrid Star Suggested Ronaldo Copy Messi Celebration After Super Cup Strike

37 minutes ago

Last night's Clasico encounter had it all: fantastic goals, a questionable penalty, an even more questionable red card, and Messi/Ronaldo oneupmanship. 

However, perhaps most iconic moment from the game was Ronaldo's celebration after scoring his spectacular goal. 

The Portuguese striker emulated Messi's celebration by holding up his shirt and showing it to the Barcelona fans. Just as Messi had done after his last minute strike against Madrid in last season's Clasico.

It appears the decision to ape his greatest rival's celebration was helped by teammate Marcelo, who looks to have suggested the move to Ronaldo amid the celebrations.

The Ballon d'Or was subsequently booked and received a second yellow just moments later - this time for diving. 

Replays however showed the decision may have been harsh and Ronaldo was pushed by Barecelona's Samuel Umtiti. Real Madrid's hitman had come off the bench and scored to make it 2-1 to Real and was given his marching orders just minutes later. Madrid went on to score again with a sublime strike from Marco Asensio to take the first leg 3-1. 

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The return leg is at Madrid's home on Wednesday where Zidane will be looking add another trophy to his impressive collection.

