Anthony Martial Warned Off Move to Serie A by France World Cup Winner Emmanuel Petit

an hour ago

Anthony Martial has seen chances limited at Manchester United since Jose Mourinho took over, but the Frenchman has been told to remain patient with the Red Devils - despite interest from Inter Milan - by compatriot Emmanuel Petit.

Petit, a former midfielder who represented both Chelsea and Arsenal in England, was part of the France team that won the World Cup in 1998. And like Martial, he played for AS Monaco before moving to the Premier League.

Petit is of the opinion that there's too much uncertainty over Inter at the moment, and Martial would be much better off staying at Old Trafford.

ANTONIO SCORZA/GettyImages

"Manchester United, they are building a team to play for the title this year," Petit said to SFR Sport (via Goal).

"They will play the Champions League, he [Martial] will have playing time and the competitions will be long until the end of the year.

"So going to Inter which is under reconstruction, there are a lot of uncertainties at this level there. It's a risk to take but I think he has the qualities to claim to play more at Manchester United.

"Whether it is on the left side or even in the centre, he has already shown that he has the instinct of a scorer."

Martial came off the bench to score against West Ham on Sunday, helping United to a 4-0 victory over Slaven Bilic's side, notching an assist as well.

New signing Romelu Lukaku registered a brace in his Premier League debut, while Paul Pogba also got on the score-sheet for the Red Devils, who are now huge favourites to win the title next year.

