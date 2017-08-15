Asmir Begovic Reveals His Motivations for Leaving Chelsea for the Vitality Stadium

Asmir Begovic has cited a desire to play regular football again as his motivation for leaving Chelsea for AFC Bournemouth.

Begovic had arrived at Stamford Bridge on a reported fee of £8m from Stoke City back in 2015. At the time of the transfer, Thibaut Courtois was already established as Chelsea's number one in goal, and in turn, Begovic's time on the pitch was always likely to be limited.

🍒 Asmir Begovic: I 'missed the buzz' of regular Premier League football at Chelsea 🔵#CFC #afcb https://t.co/RinszNmpmQ — Standard Sport (@standardsport) August 15, 2017

However, it seems Begovic grew tired of playing back-up to Courtois as he joined Bournemouth in the summer's transfer window. While the Bosnian shot-stopper enjoyed his time with the Blues, Begovic admits the attraction of regular football led him away from the Premier League champions.

"I had an amazing experience at Chelsea and am very thankful for that. It was a great experience but it was time to move on," Begovic told the Bournemouth Daily Echo. "I feel like I am in my best years. I felt too good not to play.

"The more games you play, the better rhythm you get. I think I am getting to know my team-mates each and every day and everything the manager wants. It’s great to be back. Did I expect the journey to go the way it did? You probably don’t but it’s nice to be back.

"It’s a great club, there are great fans and I think it’s going in the right direction. We have a really good squad and, hopefully, there are good times ahead."

Begovic completed ninety minutes in Bournemouth's season opener against West Brom. However, the Bournemouth failed to find the net as the Baggies emerged with a 1-0 victory. Bournemouth will face Watford in their next Premier League match on Saturday.



