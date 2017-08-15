Crystal Palace Targeting Roma Goalkeeper as Frank de Boer Eyes Competition for Wayne Hennessey

Crystal Palace want to sign Roma's Lukasz Skorupski to add competition for places among the squad's goalkeepers.

After his side conceded three goals at home to Huddersfield, Eagles manager Frank de Boer is eager to recruit another shot-stopper and has identified Poland international Skorupski as a potential signing.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Skorupski recently spent a two-year spell on loan at Serie A side Empoli, making 67 appearances for the club, but faces competition for a place in Roma's starting XI from Alisson after Wojciech Szczesny's loan spell came to an end.





According to the Daily Mail, Palace want another goalie to challenge current first choice Wayne Hennessey after the Wales international let in three efforts against Huddersfield, giving De Boer the worst possible start to life in the Premier League.

Palace could look to sign Skorupski on a loan deal with the option of a £6m purchase, with the South Norwood club currently lacking competition for places after the departure of Steve Mandanda, who struggled with injuries during his time in England.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Palace have so far signed Jairo Riedewald from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been brought in loan from Chelsea and Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah has also joined on a temporary deal.

Summer departures include Jonathan Benteke, Fraizer Campbell, Mathieu Flamini and Joe Ledley, all of whom were released, while Mandanda has rejoined former club Marseille for an undisclosed fee.

Joel Ward netted an own goal to open the scoring in Palace's first match of the season against Huddersfield, while Steve Mounie's double sealed a comprehensive victory for the Terriers.