Fernando Llorente Set to Miss Swansea's Home Fixture Against Manchester United

Swansea striker Fernando Llorente is well on the road to recovery, but the side's next match comes a bit too soon for him.

The Welsh outfit started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Southampton on the weekend, and are set to host Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Llorente, who suffered an arm injury in a cycling accident in Spain during his holiday, is back working with the team. However, he won't be ready to take part in Saturday's match.

"It's good to have him back involved," manager Paul Clement told the Swans' official website.





"We will see how quickly we can get him fit to play, but he will not be ready for Manchester United.

“Crystal Palace is a possibility.

“We will see. Because of the nature of the injury to the arm, he lost a lot of upper-body bulk. He managed as well as possible to maintain his cardio-fitness but he is going to have to rebuild that upper-body strength which he wasn’t able to work on while the arm was fractured.

“We will take it day by day with him. Hopefully he will respond well to the training and will be available soon.”

Llorente is still believed to be a top target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea, but reports indicate that several members of the Blues board are hesitant to sanction a move because they believe that the Spaniard has no resale value.

Clement, though, is averse to seeing his striker leave, and just wants him back in the thick of things as soon as possible.