Soccer

PHOTO: Antoine Griezmann Asks EA Sports for Higher FIFA Rating After Fans Vote on Potential Upgrade

2 hours ago

While the 2016-17 campaign was by no means a bad season for Antoine Griezmann, the Atletico Madrid striker didn't quite hit the heights of past years.

The France international scored 16 La Liga goals last season, having managed 22 apiece in both the 2014-15 campaign and the 2015-16 term.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

For that reason then, is it a bit cheeky that Griezmann is asking for an upgrade to his player profile on this year's FIFA video game?

The former Real Sociedad attacker asked his Twitter followers to vote on how highly he should be rated on the football simulation game, with the majority of supporters opting for a 89 rating or higher.

Griezmann then decided to post results and tag EA Sports' French account, making it well known that he is angling for an upgrade.

We'll have to wait until September 29 for FIFA 18's release, but there's no doubting that Griezmann and his Atletico Madrid team will be fun to play with over the next year or so.

