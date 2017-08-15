Soccer

Swansea, Iceland Star Gylfi Sigurdsson Set for Medical Before £45M Everton Move

Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
an hour ago

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson will undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of a move to Everton.

That is according to the Telegraph's John Percy, who indicates that the sides have agreed a fee of £45m for the Iceland international, tweeting: "Everton have (finally) agreed a deal worth up to £45m for Gylfi Sigurdsson. Medical tomorrow."

Sigurdsson played in all of the Swans' 38 Premier League fixtures last season, starting all but one of them. He registered nine league goals and 13 assists for the Welsh side, helping them stave off relegation under Paul Clement.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirmed that talks with Swansea were underway as the Toffees prepared to kick off their season against Stoke City last week, denying claims of the deal falling through.

“I heard some rumours (the deal) has broke down. That is not the case, we are still in negotiations," the Dutchman said prior to the match.

"It is always a game between the selling club and buying club, but we are close and let’s hope we get an agreement as soon as possible. Soon is okay, I spoke about really soon and it was last weekend. Let’s wait.”

