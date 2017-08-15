Soccer

VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Borussia Dortmund Wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko Scores Stunning Brace for U17s

an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund are well known for their unerring ability to find and develop young talents, but this one takes the biscuit.

One player stood out in Dortmund U17s clash against SG Unterrath, and it wasn’t any of Dortmund’s recognised youngsters pushing for a place in the senior team, it was Die Schwarzgelben’s 12-year-old prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko.

The youngster made his debut for the U17's this weekend, showing composure well beyond his years with a pair of impressive goals, as reported by Sport Bible.

For his first, he received the ball some 40 yards out before flicking the ball over the opposition defender, he then slalomed into the box before slotting home, cool as cucumber.

Moukoko then drew a penalty with some quick feet in the box and buried the spot-kick himself.

Dortmund went on to win 3-0 at SG Unterrath with Moukoko hailed as an exceptional talent.

Mika Volkmann/GettyImages

Moukoko was given the U17s call up after just one season at U15 level and has scored a staggering 33 goals in just 21 appearances for the club.

Inevitably cynics questioned whether the Cameroon born forward could really be only 12 years old. However, according to the boy’s father the suggestion is nonsense.

Speaking to the press via ESPN, he said; "Right after his birth, I registered him with the German consulate in Yaounde [Cameroon's capital],"

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND

"The boy can't be older because his mum, Marie, is only 28."

If Moukoko continues to develop at this rate he could be one of the most exciting young talents the game has produced, and will no doubt have caught the eye of new Dortmund boss Peter Bosz.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters