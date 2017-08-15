VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Borussia Dortmund Wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko Scores Stunning Brace for U17s

Borussia Dortmund are well known for their unerring ability to find and develop young talents, but this one takes the biscuit.

One player stood out in Dortmund U17s clash against SG Unterrath, and it wasn’t any of Dortmund’s recognised youngsters pushing for a place in the senior team, it was Die Schwarzgelben’s 12-year-old prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko.

WATCH: Borussia Dortmund's Incredible 12-Year-Old Prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko. https://t.co/8Odn3Avljt — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 15, 2017

The youngster made his debut for the U17's this weekend, showing composure well beyond his years with a pair of impressive goals, as reported by Sport Bible.

For his first, he received the ball some 40 yards out before flicking the ball over the opposition defender, he then slalomed into the box before slotting home, cool as cucumber.

Moukoko then drew a penalty with some quick feet in the box and buried the spot-kick himself.

Dortmund went on to win 3-0 at SG Unterrath with Moukoko hailed as an exceptional talent.

Mika Volkmann/GettyImages

Moukoko was given the U17s call up after just one season at U15 level and has scored a staggering 33 goals in just 21 appearances for the club.

Inevitably cynics questioned whether the Cameroon born forward could really be only 12 years old. However, according to the boy’s father the suggestion is nonsense.

Speaking to the press via ESPN, he said; "Right after his birth, I registered him with the German consulate in Yaounde [Cameroon's capital],"

"The boy can't be older because his mum, Marie, is only 28."

If Moukoko continues to develop at this rate he could be one of the most exciting young talents the game has produced, and will no doubt have caught the eye of new Dortmund boss Peter Bosz.