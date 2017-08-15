Soccer

Wes Brown Joins Indian Side Kerala Blasters After Leaving League One's Blackburn Rovers

38 minutes ago

Former Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown has joined Indian side Kerala Blasters.

The 37-year-old spent last season at Blackburn Rovers, making just five Championship appearances and scoring once as the once-Premier League side were relegated to England's third tier.

Kerala Blasters, currently managed by former Fulham boss and Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen, announced the signing on Twitter, welcoming the centre-back to the club.


After finishing second in the Indian Super League last season, the Blasters are looking to improve their squad and have been linked with a move for Brown's former United teammate Dimitar Berbatov, who is currently a free agent after leaving Greek outfit PAOK.


During his peak, Brown made 23 appearances for England and was included in the squad for the Three Lions' 2002 World Cup campaign, acting as backup to Rio Ferdinand and Sol Campbell alongside Martin Keown and Gareth Southgate.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Brown made over 350 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring five goals and winning five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, two League Cups and three Community Shields before moving to Sunderland.


During his time with the Black Cats Brown played in 87 matches, scoring once, but his time with club was often disrupted by injury, often making less than 30 appearances in a season for the Tyne and Wear side.

He signed a short-deal deal with Blackburn in 2016 after a number of injury setbacks and will now move to India during the twilight of his career, joining players like Robbie Keane in plying his trade in Asia.

