AC Milan Present Arturo Vidal a 'Super' Offer With Wages Doubled at the San Siro

Bayern Munich have been presented with a transfer offer for their star midfielder Arturo Vidal. AC Milan, the club who are interested in signing the Chilean international, have said they will double the wages he is currently earning in Bavaria in an attempt to lure him back to the Serie A.

The Rossoneri have been ruthless in the transfer market this summer, signing big names like André Silva, Leonardo Bonucci and Hakan Çalhanoğlu as the club look to reclaim their place amongst the European elite next season.





The 30-year-old left the Serie A two years ago, joining Bayern Munich in a £33m deal from Juventus. Having played a vital role in the midfield for Bayern over the last two seasons, Vidal has been expected to stay in Bavaria despite the signing of Corentin Tolisso this summer.

According to @TVN, Milan have presented #FCBayern with a “super” bid for Arturo Vidal and are willing to double his salary. pic.twitter.com/KfiBRaTFJ9 — FCBayernNews (@MiaSanMiaNews) August 16, 2017

Although the lure of Serie A football might not be enough to convince Vidal to jump ship, the Chilean would be at the heart of the ongoing Chinese-backed project at the San Siro. It would also likely be his last opportunity to sign a big money contract in professional football, having turned 30 in May this year.

Vidal has just two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, something that could also persuade the midfielder to tie down his future outside of Germany. With the likes of Renato Sanches and Joshua Kimmich able to occupy Vidal's role as a box-to-box midfielder, Bayern could be swayed to sell if Milan offer an astronomical transfer fee.