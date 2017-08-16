Bournemouth Send Max Gradel on Season-Long Loan to French Side Toulouse

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has been loaned out to French outfit Toulouse on a one-year deal.

The Ivory Coast international, who joined the Cherries from St Etienne two years ago, also having spent a year on loan with the side during the 2007/08 season, made 13 appearances for Eddie Howe last term. He also represented his country in the Africa Cup of nations, which he helped them win in 2015.

CONFIRMED: @maxigr04del joins Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.



A statement on the club's official website reads: "AFC Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has joined French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.





"Gradel will join up with the French side's squad ahead of their trip to Neymar's PSG in the league on Sunday."

The attacker will aim to make several more appearances while playing in France this season.

There's still uncertainty looming over his future at Bournemouth, given his age. But all he can do right now is play to the best of his abilities and hope for a smooth return.