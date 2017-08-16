Soccer

Bournemouth Send Max Gradel on Season-Long Loan to French Side Toulouse

an hour ago

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has been loaned out to French outfit Toulouse on a one-year deal.

The Ivory Coast international, who joined the Cherries from St Etienne two years ago, also having spent a year on loan with the side during the 2007/08 season, made 13 appearances for Eddie Howe last term. He also represented his country in the Africa Cup of nations, which he helped them win in 2015.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "AFC Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has joined French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.


"Gradel will join up with the French side's squad ahead of their trip to Neymar's PSG in the league on Sunday."

The attacker will aim to make several more appearances while playing in France this season. 

There's still uncertainty looming over his future at Bournemouth, given his age. But all he can do right now is play to the best of his abilities and hope for a smooth return.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters