Chelsea Not Giving Up in Chase for Juventus Star Sandro Despite 'Not for Sale' Stance

an hour ago

Chelsea remain committed to prising Alex Sandro away from Juventus, despite being informed that the full-back is not for sale.

The Blues were rebuffed in their enquiries about Sandro once more by the Serie A champions, according to the Daily Mail, but Blues boss Antonio Conte is refusing to take no for an answer.

Strangely, the Italian is hoping that Sandro will help force a move through by handing in a transfer request, claims a report by the London Evening Standard, and believe they can still entice the Brazil international before the closing of the summer window.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Sandro has remained one of Chelsea's top transfer targets throughout the last three months, and their chances of landing him had appeared to evaporate in smoke in July.

The Premier League champions had seemed on the verge of snapping Sandro up for a fee worth around £61m but, after I Bianconeri offered him a new lucrative contract, the 26-year-old reneged on holding talks with the Londoners about a switch to England.

Juve have apparently offered Sandro a contract worth £84k-a-week to remain in Turin, while manager Max Allegri also hinted that his star defender would not be sold this summer.

However, the Evening Standard stated its belief that he is yet to pen his new deal and that has given Conte fresh hope of luring him to England's top flight and significantly bolster his wing back options at the club.

Sandro would compete with current first choice left wing-back Marcos Alonso for a place in Conte's starting lineup, and would give the 48-year-old some brief respite after a turbulent opening weekend to the new season.

Conte saw his Chelsea side suffer a shock 3-2 home loss at the hands of Burnley - a match which saw both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off and further reduce his available players' pool ahead of Sunday's mammoth London derby against title rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea also remain in the hunt for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leicester's Danny Drinkwater.

