Chelsea Set to Make £50m Bid for Spurs Full-Back Danny Rose After Sunday's Clash at Wembley

Chelsea are set to make a £50m offer for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose after the two sides play at Wembley on Sunday, the Sun have reported.

The Premier League champions have reportedly identified the England international as their prime target as they look to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Rose publicly criticised Spurs' transfer policy and wage structure last week, but it remains to be seen whether the club are willing to sell.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The disillusioned full-back is currently absent with injury and not expected to return until after the international break next month.

Rose is also believed to be a long-term target of Manchester United, although Chelsea are considered favourites to secure his signature.

Roman Abramovich is said to be preparing a £120m spending spree before the end of the transfer window to placate the increasingly frustrated Antonio Conte.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Rose hinted last week that he is open to an exit, expressing concern over his current salary and lack of trophies.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me," he said. “Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.





“Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something.

“I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”