Soccer

European Preview: Winners, Losers and Bonus Predictions for the UCL, La Liga, Serie A and More

2 hours ago

The Premier League kicked off last weekend, but we've still got a whole lot still to go around the continent - with La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga all getting ready to fire into action. 

While we wait for kickoff, a motley trio of 90min editors got together to put together some predictions for the rest of Europe's top five leagues - and the Champions League! We've cheated a little bit with Ligue 1, obviously...

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID

La Liga

Winner

Chris Deeley: Real Madrid

Andy Headspeath: Real Madrid

Scott Saunders: Real Madrid

Relegated

Chris Deeley: Getafe, Girona, Malaga

Andy Headspeath: Leganes, Levante, Getafe

Scott Saunders: Leganes, Levante, Getafe

 

Top Scorer

Chris Deeley: Luis Suarez

Andy Headspeath: Lionel Messi

Scott Saunders: Luis Suarez

 

Any Other Business

Chris Deeley: Atletico Madrid will defy their transfer ban and take advantage of Barcelona's bizarre recruitment policy to finish second in La Liga - and Real will finally win the league/cup/Champions League treble. 

Andy Headspeath: All four Basque teams to finish in the top half. 

Scott Saunders: Atletico Madrid to miss out on Champions League football. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Serie A

Winner

Chris Deeley: Napoli

Andy Headspeath: Napoli

Scott Saunders: Juventus

 

Relegated

Chris Deeley: Benevento, Crotone, SPAL

Andy Headspeath: Benevento, Bologna, Chievo

Scott Saunders: Benevento, Crotone, Verona

 

Top Scorer

Chris Deeley: Dries Mertens

Andy Headspeath: Andrea Belotti

Scott Saunders: Gonzalo Higuain

 

Any Other Business

Chris Deeley: Despite a brilliant transfer window, AC Milan miss out on Champions League football.

Andy Headspeath: A close season, with fewer than 10 points between the top six. 

Scott Saunders: Vincenzo Montella to be sacked by AC Milan before Christmas - they need a top class manager, and he isn't it. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bundesliga

Winner

Chris Deeley: Borussia Dortmund

Andy Headspeath: Bayern Munich

Scott Saunders: RB Leipzig

Relegated

Chris Deeley: Hannover, Mainz, Hamburg to stay up in relegation playoff

Andy Headspeath: Hannover, Hamburg, Augsburg to stay up in relegation playoff

Scott Saunders: Hannover, Hamburg, Freiburg to stay up in relegation playoff

Top Scorer

Chris Deeley: Robert Lewandowski

Andy Headspeath: Robert Lewandowski

Scott Saunders: Robert Lewandowski

Any Other Business

Chris Deeley: RB Leipzig to suffer difficult second season and miss out on Champions League football. 

Andy Headspeath: Koln to be involved in a relegation battle without Anthony Modeste.

Scott Saunders: Title race to go down to the final day - with Leipzig beating out Bayern. 

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-SAINT-ETIENNE

Ligue 1

Winner

Chris Deeley: Paris Saint-Germain

Andy Headspeath: Paris Saint-Germain

Scott Saunders: Paris Saint-Germain

Relegated

Chris Deeley: Amiens, Dijon, Strasbourg to stay up in relegation playoff

Andy Headspeath: Dijon, Metz, Montpellier to go down in relegation playoff

Scott Saunders: Aimens, Dijon, Nantes to go down in relegation playoff

Top Scorer

Chris Deeley: Edinson Cavani

Andy Headspeath: Edinson Cavani

Scott Saunders: Neymar

Any Other Business

Chris Deeley: PSG will make the Champions League semi-finals - no further - but with the addition of a goalkeeper next summer, will challenge for the big one in 2018/19.

Andy Headspeath: I might as well be predicting the Algerian third division, I know so little about this league. No idea.

Scott Saunders: Claudio Ranieri to be sacked by Nantes before the end of the season.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Champions League

Winner

Chris Deeley: Real Madrid

Andy Headspeath: Manchester City

Scott Saunders: One of the two Manchester clubs (...Coward)

Surprise Group Stage Exit

Chris Deeley: Monaco

Andy Headspeath: N/A

Scott Saunders: Borussia Dortmund


Top Scorer

Chris Deeley: Cristiano Ronaldo

Andy Headspeath: Lionel Messi

Scott Saunders: Neymar


Any Other Business

Chris Deeley: Both Juventus and Bayern Munich to fail to reach the semi-finals.

Andy Headspeath: Real Madrid out in the quarter finals. Yes, really.

Scott Saunders: All five English teams to make it through the group stage - and four in the quarter-finals. 

