European Preview: Winners, Losers and Bonus Predictions for the UCL, La Liga, Serie A and More
The Premier League kicked off last weekend, but we've still got a whole lot still to go around the continent - with La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga all getting ready to fire into action.
While we wait for kickoff, a motley trio of 90min editors got together to put together some predictions for the rest of Europe's top five leagues - and the Champions League! We've cheated a little bit with Ligue 1, obviously...
La Liga
Winner
Chris Deeley: Real Madrid
Andy Headspeath: Real Madrid
Scott Saunders: Real Madrid
Relegated
Chris Deeley: Getafe, Girona, Malaga
Andy Headspeath: Leganes, Levante, Getafe
Scott Saunders: Leganes, Levante, Getafe
Top Scorer
Chris Deeley: Luis Suarez
Andy Headspeath: Lionel Messi
Scott Saunders: Luis Suarez
Any Other Business
Chris Deeley: Atletico Madrid will defy their transfer ban and take advantage of Barcelona's bizarre recruitment policy to finish second in La Liga - and Real will finally win the league/cup/Champions League treble.
Andy Headspeath: All four Basque teams to finish in the top half.
Scott Saunders: Atletico Madrid to miss out on Champions League football.
Serie A
Winner
Chris Deeley: Napoli
Andy Headspeath: Napoli
Scott Saunders: Juventus
Relegated
Chris Deeley: Benevento, Crotone, SPAL
Andy Headspeath: Benevento, Bologna, Chievo
Scott Saunders: Benevento, Crotone, Verona
Top Scorer
Chris Deeley: Dries Mertens
Andy Headspeath: Andrea Belotti
Scott Saunders: Gonzalo Higuain
Any Other Business
Chris Deeley: Despite a brilliant transfer window, AC Milan miss out on Champions League football.
Andy Headspeath: A close season, with fewer than 10 points between the top six.
Scott Saunders: Vincenzo Montella to be sacked by AC Milan before Christmas - they need a top class manager, and he isn't it.
Bundesliga
Winner
Chris Deeley: Borussia Dortmund
Andy Headspeath: Bayern Munich
Scott Saunders: RB Leipzig
Relegated
Chris Deeley: Hannover, Mainz, Hamburg to stay up in relegation playoff
Andy Headspeath: Hannover, Hamburg, Augsburg to stay up in relegation playoff
Scott Saunders: Hannover, Hamburg, Freiburg to stay up in relegation playoff
Top Scorer
Chris Deeley: Robert Lewandowski
Andy Headspeath: Robert Lewandowski
Scott Saunders: Robert Lewandowski
Any Other Business
Chris Deeley: RB Leipzig to suffer difficult second season and miss out on Champions League football.
Andy Headspeath: Koln to be involved in a relegation battle without Anthony Modeste.
Scott Saunders: Title race to go down to the final day - with Leipzig beating out Bayern.
Ligue 1
Winner
Chris Deeley: Paris Saint-Germain
Andy Headspeath: Paris Saint-Germain
Scott Saunders: Paris Saint-Germain
Relegated
Chris Deeley: Amiens, Dijon, Strasbourg to stay up in relegation playoff
Andy Headspeath: Dijon, Metz, Montpellier to go down in relegation playoff
Scott Saunders: Aimens, Dijon, Nantes to go down in relegation playoff
Top Scorer
Chris Deeley: Edinson Cavani
Andy Headspeath: Edinson Cavani
Scott Saunders: Neymar
Any Other Business
Chris Deeley: PSG will make the Champions League semi-finals - no further - but with the addition of a goalkeeper next summer, will challenge for the big one in 2018/19.
Andy Headspeath: I might as well be predicting the Algerian third division, I know so little about this league. No idea.
Scott Saunders: Claudio Ranieri to be sacked by Nantes before the end of the season.
Champions League
Winner
Chris Deeley: Real Madrid
Andy Headspeath: Manchester City
Scott Saunders: One of the two Manchester clubs (...Coward)
Surprise Group Stage Exit
Chris Deeley: Monaco
Andy Headspeath: N/A
Scott Saunders: Borussia Dortmund
Top Scorer
Chris Deeley: Cristiano Ronaldo
Andy Headspeath: Lionel Messi
Scott Saunders: Neymar
Any Other Business
Chris Deeley: Both Juventus and Bayern Munich to fail to reach the semi-finals.
Andy Headspeath: Real Madrid out in the quarter finals. Yes, really.
Scott Saunders: All five English teams to make it through the group stage - and four in the quarter-finals.