Former Premier League & AC Milan Star Kevin-Prince Boateng Leaves Las Palmas With Bundesliga Calling

Former Portsmouth and AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has terminated his contract with La Liga side Las Palmas, and is rumoured to be on the verge of a move back to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

30-year-old Berlin-born Boateng has had spells with Hertha BSC and Schalke 04 previously and joined the Canary Islanders from AC Milan in the summer of 2016.

Despite scoring 10 times in a being a relative hit with Las Palmas - scoring 10 as his side finished 14th in Spain's top flight, Boateng has left the club on Wednesday morning after reaching an agreement to rescind his contract that had been due to run for another three seasons.

The club, in a statement on their website, cited 'personal reasons' as motivating the decisions.

"UD Las Palmas and Prince Boateng reach an agreement to rescind the contract that linked this entity for the next three seasons.

"The footballer will appear this afternoon at the Gran Canaria Stadium, at 17.00 a press conference in the company of President Miguel Angel Ramirez to bid farewell to the fans."

Transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Ghana international and ex-Tottenham man is now set to move to Eintracht Frankfurt.