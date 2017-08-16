Soccer

Gareth Barry Reveals He Turned Down Several Other PL Clubs Before Signing for West Brom

29 minutes ago

West Brom's latest signing Gareth Barry has revealed that several other Premier League clubs were interested in his signature before he joined Tony Pulis' side this week.

The former England international made the switch from Everton on Tuesday, signing an initial one-year deal with the Baggies after a four-year stint (inclusive of a one-year loan) at Goodison Park.

Barry claims he was happy in Ronald Koeman's squad, but when apprised of other clubs' interest, he decided to leave, despite the offer of a new deal, as he didn't expect to play ahead of the club's newer signings.

"I was happy at Everton and prepared to do my last year which included playing in European football this season," he said, via the Birmingham Mail.

"I was told by the club there was interest from a couple of Premier League teams which got me thinking a bit.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I had some great conversations with Ronald Koeman. He is a very honest manager and we discussed everything at length and he wanted to keep me around.

"Did I want to stay at Everton? Which was very comfortable for me - but I realised I wasn't going to be first choice as they were signing a lot of players.

"Was I ready for another challenge? So that's where my head was. I heard of West Brom's interest, thought long and hard about it and realised that was what I wanted. I am not the sort of player to sit back and be comfortable. I was really ready for this new challenge."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters