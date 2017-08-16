Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappé spoke to Arsene Wenger, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola over the summer while deciding upon his future, according to reports from the Daily Mirror.

After scoring 26 goals on his way to helping Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals, the French international has been on the shortlist of many top European clubs over the summer.

It is believed that Mbappé is still Real Madrid's top priority, while French rivals Paris Saint-Germain have claimed that the signing of Neymar has not ruled out a move for the 18-year-old.

Leonardo Jardim on dropping Kylian #mbappe : "It was the club. When I talk about the club, it was the whole club that made the decision." — Footy Analyst (@analyst_footy) August 14, 2017

Mbappé was left on the bench at the weekend as Monaco beat Dijon 4-1 in their second league game of the season and despite all of the interest he has been attracting, only Arsenal submitted a bid for him, which was swiftly rejected.

"It's a club decision not to have him start the game," manager Leonardo Jardim said after the match. "In the end, the game went smoothly and I gave the opportunity to other players to help make the building of the team more effective."

Mbappé made his Monaco debut during the 2015-16 season but after only netting once he made his breakthrough the following year.

A player who was likened to Thierry Henry by Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, Mbappé made his debut for the French national team in March 2017 and continues to feature in the international setup.