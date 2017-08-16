Newcastle Turn to Bristol City's Joe Bryan After Losing Paul Dummett to Injury

Newcastle United have moved to cover the absence left by Paul Dummett's untimely hamstring injury by targeting Bristol City full back Joe Bryan, following the news that the Welshman will be out for several weeks.

As reported by Football Insider, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has stepped up his search for a left back, having previously been in the market for one before Dummett's unfortunate injury in the opening day defeat to Spurs.

Ciaran Clark, who naturally operates at centre back, had to move to the left on the day to cover for Dummett, and Benitez is concerned about his lack of depth in the left back department.

Transfer funds at St James Park are reportedly sparse, with rumours that Benitez is unhappy that he has not been backed strongly in the market by owner Mike Ashley. Despite this, the Championship winners have managed to acquire the signatures of Jacob Murphy, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Christian Atsu, Mikel Merino and most recently, the capture of Joselu from Stoke.

The potential capture of Bryan, considered one of the best full backs in the Championship, could be a shrewd move by the Magpies, especially considering the fact that they are operating on a tight budget.

A graduate of the Bristol City academy, the 23-year-old has racked up almost 200 first team appearances since debuting in 2012, and is a fan favourite at Ashton Gate.

The Robins have already rejected a bid from Birmingham City, and owner Steve Lansdown has conceded that the club will only consider offers from Premier League teams.

