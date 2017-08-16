Paris Saint-Germain's £198m star Neymar has beefed up his security detail following his sensational move to the French capital, and the Brazilian's new bodyguard is not someone you would want to mess with.

According to the Metro, the world-record signing has enlisted the services of UFC's Nordine Taleb to help protect him, as the star is now almost continually surrounded by fans and members of the media.

The 36-year-old French Algerian is well known to MMA and UFC fans as a welterweight contender who has fought several times in the octagon.

Considering one of his most impressive wins was when he stopped fellow UFC hard-man Erick Silva with one punch, any potential troublemakers would be very wise to think twice before trying anything to cause harm to the world's most expensive footballer.

Neymar a choisi comme garde du corps le combattant Algérien 🇩🇿 de l'@ufc Nordine Taleb pic.twitter.com/mYJSUrJwes — les talents funnec (@teamsdzz) August 10, 2017

In on the field matters, Neymar was superb on his debut for PSG as he scored a goal and set up another for Edinson Cavani in the Parisian's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over EA Guingamp.

It was a man of the match performance from Neymar, and an indication he is capable of repaying the huge transfer fee the Qatari-owned PSG forked out to acquire his services.

Fans and pundits alike will be excited at the prospect of seeing more from him, as he strives to take his new club into the upper echelons of world football.