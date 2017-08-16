Soccer

Reports: PSG Superstar Neymar Hires UFC's Nordine Taleb as New Bodyguard

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
28 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain's £198m star Neymar has beefed up his security detail following his sensational move to the French capital, and the Brazilian's new bodyguard is not someone you would want to mess with.

According to the Metro, the world-record signing has enlisted the services of UFC's Nordine Taleb to help protect him, as the star is now almost continually surrounded by fans and members of the media.

The 36-year-old French Algerian is well known to MMA and UFC fans as a welterweight contender who has fought several times in the octagon.

Considering one of his most impressive wins was when he stopped fellow UFC hard-man Erick Silva with one punch, any potential troublemakers would be very wise to think twice before trying anything to cause harm to the world's most expensive footballer. 

In on the field matters, Neymar was superb on his debut for PSG as he scored a goal and set up another for Edinson Cavani in the Parisian's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over EA Guingamp.

It was a man of the match performance from Neymar, and an indication he is capable of repaying the huge transfer fee the Qatari-owned PSG forked out to acquire his services. 

Fans and pundits alike will be excited at the prospect of seeing more from him, as he strives to take his new club into the upper echelons of world football. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters