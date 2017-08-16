Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Agg 5-1): Los Blancos Cruise Past Blaugrana in Dominant Super Cup Win

Real Madrid comfortably secured victory in the Super Cup second leg with a win over Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

An early goal from the superbly talented Marco Asensio put the home side in a controlling position following their first leg win.

That was added to by Karim Benzema shortly before half-time, before a second half in which both sides played out the inevitable result.

With the hosts 3-1 in front, they began with the confidence to match their comfortable lead. The scorer of the brilliant third goal last weekend extended his side's advantage further, Asensio striking past a hapless Marc-Andre ter Stegen from the edge of the box with just four minutes played.

Marco Asensio's goalscoring record in finals for Real Madrid:



Supercopa de España ⚽⚽

Champions League ⚽

UEFA Super Cup ⚽



Special. pic.twitter.com/GNrPPJ36GU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2017

Barcelona, having changed to a three at the back system following defeat at the Nou Camp, began the game on the back foot and seemingly taken aback by their opposition's intensity, but grew slightly in confidence and composure as the half progressed.

The deficit, however, was beginning to look unassailable against an accomplished and savvy Real Madrid side. Los Blancos possessed the biggest threat on the counter attack, the effervescent Asensio and Raphael Varane coming close to adding a second, before Lucas Vazquez struck the post.

Approaching half-time, the hosts found themselves in complete control, almost toying with their rivals. And Benzema was quick to add to Barcelona's growing misery, controlling a Marcelo cross into the box before drilling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

With the tie effectively over by the break, Barcelona's aim for the second half was simply to avoid clasico humiliation. Lionel Messi, subdued for much of the game, almost pulled a goal back, beating Keylor Navas having burst into the box but striking the underside of the bar.

But for the occasional moment, though, this was a game that highlighted the disparity in confidence between the two teams, Real Madrid dominant and assured, Barcelona fragile and disorganised.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The inevitability of the result meant that the pace of the game lessened significantly as the tie approached its conclusion, but there was still time for Luis Suarez to uncharacteristically miss an open goal, heading a rebounded Sergi Roberto shot against the post.

Real Madrid were content to see out the impressive victory without inflicting further damage on the visitors, who were allowed to dominate possession, albeit with little penetration, in the latter stages.

The final chance of the game fell to Marcelo, who leaned back when attempting to convert a Vazquez cross and inconsequentially sliced his effort over and wide.