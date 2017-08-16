'Respected by Everybody' - Arsene Wenger Heaps Praise on Gunners Supersub Olivier Giroud

France striker Olivier Giroud might not be everyone's cup of tea at the Emirates, but he's proven himself time and time again - most recently with a match-winning header against Leicester on Premier League opening day.

The forward had been tipped to leave after the Gunners brought in Alexandre Lacazette this summer, yet he's kept his head down and has continued to work hard for his team.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The dividends have come in quite early for Giroud, who has shown Arsene Wenger that he can be productive when called upon, and the manager is quite happy to still have him in the squad.

"Look at his numbers," Wenger explained. "The weight he has in the dressing room... he’s respected by everybody inside the club."

Wenger on this man:



🗣️ "Look at his numbers... the weight he has in the dressing room... he’s respected by everybody inside the club" pic.twitter.com/7xK37fBJRF — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 16, 2017

After the 4-3 win against Leicester on Friday, Wenger revealed that he had given the striker the option of leaving in search of more playing time. Giroud, though, decided to stay.

“He’s fantastic,” the Frenchman declared.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“I opened the door for him at some stage as I had many strikers and it’s important for him to play but I don’t want him to go. In the end he decided to stay and it was one of the great days of the recent weeks for me.

"I know how important he is not only as a player – he’s a fantastic player – but also in the group he has a big weight. It was a relief for me he decided to stay. Giroud in his prime is at the top of his game.”



