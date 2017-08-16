Stoke City and Crystal Palace to Battle it Out for Tottenham Centre-Back Kevin Wimmer

Premier League clubs Stoke City and Crystal Palace are set to lock horns as the transfer window draws on for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Wimmer.

Both Stoke and Palace are looking to bolster their defensive line as the new Premier League kicks off and Wimmer looks to be an ideal candidate for the two sides. However, according to The Sun, the transfer could all depend on whether Spurs are able to land Ajax defender Davison Sanchez.

Is Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer On His Way To Crystal Palace?... https://t.co/osWZyadMJ1 #CPFCFamily — Crystal Palace Talk (@Palace_TT) August 16, 2017

The Austrian has also been linked with West Ham United and Southampton. However, Hammers' boss Slaven Bilic would see Wimmer playing left-back for his side and that's something Wimmer is reluctant to do and with regards to Southampton, he claims that the interest had no solidarity to it but would still like to remain in the Premier League.

Wimmer said: "I’d rather play in the centre. The interest from Southampton was not really concrete. I would like to stay in Premier League, because there are other possibilities."

Jurgen Werner, Wimmer's representative, insists that a stay in the Premier League is more likely than a move abroad because the £20m price tag that Wimmer has is too much for the European clubs to pay, but says they will have to see what happens in England first.

Werner said: "The top clubs of the Premier League all have more experienced players. John Stones [at Manchester City] is the only regular under 25. There was also interest from Germany or Italy but, because of the price, it is difficult for all clubs outside the Premier League. We have to wait and see what is happening on the English market."