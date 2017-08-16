Soccer

Tottenham Transfer Target Ross Barkley Faces 6 Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury

29 minutes ago

Scans have shown that Everton talisman Ross Barkley has suffered a Grade Three tear to his hamstring that will keep him out of action until October, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international has attracted a lot of interest during the transfer window this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in securing the 23-year-old's signature. The Gunners have already stated they won't make any new signings until they shift some players out of the club, leaving a gap for their north London rivals to claim pole position in the hunt for Barkley.

Chelsea have stepped up their involvement in the transfer market after a shock opening day defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Foxes star Danny Drinkwater heading their list of midfield recruits.


Barkley's contract at Goodison Park runs out next season and although the England international has been tipped to leave Merseyside this summer, he could be forced to see out the remainder of his contract because of this latest injury.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

As one of the most exciting young players available for the England national team, Barkley will want to stand out this season and book his place on the plane to Russia next summer for the World Cup, meaning that staying at Goodison Park is a viable option should Barkley not secure his desired move away from Everton.

