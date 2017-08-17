Alvaro Morata Looking to Make an 'Explosive' Start to His Chelsea Career Following Debut Goal

A lot of players will tell you that there aren't many things sweeter than a debut goal. And new Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata must be quite pleased with himself after coming on and scoring during the Blues 3-2 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

The Spanish acquisition turned in Willian's cross with a diving header, also setting David Luiz up with a neatly flicked assist off his head to bring the Blues to within one after they had gone down 3-0. It wasn't enough to take any points, but it did offer a glimpse for Chelsea fans to see what they had on their hands with the club's new no.9.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Morata joined Chelsea last month for £58m in the hopes of growing his stock ahead of next year's World Cup finals. After spending an entire campaign playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, the forward is ready to make huge strides in his career and is hoping to explode under Antonio Conte.

“I need to make an explosion in my career and I am at the perfect place, the perfect club to do that," the 24-year-old said to Chelsea Magazine (H/T Daily Star). “I have all the things I need and if I can work hard, I can make good things happen. I have very big motivation.





“I always think like a winner and I want to win everything it is possible to win. Last season the team won the Premier League and now we can try to win it again, and maybe the Champions League.

“It is the perfect situation. I decided to play in the Premier League and I want to play in Antonio’s team. Now I need to work hard, score goals and play well for the team. There are very good players here and I think we can do something amazing.

“It is hard to leave Madrid but it is not so hard when you come to a club like Chelsea, with these players and with this coach.”