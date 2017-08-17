Soccer

Barca Fans Upset at Club for Congratulatory Tweet Sent to Real Madrid Following Super Cup Loss

40 minutes ago

The folks at Barcelona couldn't have been in the best of moods after losing to Real Madrid in this year's Spanish Super Cup, yet their social media personnel were still polite enough to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's side.

A tweet on their Twitter account read: "Real Madrid receive the trophy as Spanish Super Cup champions. Congratulations."

Needless to say, the gesture was not met with good cheer - from Barca fans that is, some of which were still upset with the club over their kind words for Real after they won the La Liga title last season.

Maybe they've gotten the message by now...

