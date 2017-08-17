Barca Fans Upset at Club for Congratulatory Tweet Sent to Real Madrid Following Super Cup Loss

The folks at Barcelona couldn't have been in the best of moods after losing to Real Madrid in this year's Spanish Super Cup, yet their social media personnel were still polite enough to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's side.

A tweet on their Twitter account read: "Real Madrid receive the trophy as Spanish Super Cup champions. Congratulations."

Real Madrid receive the trophy as Spanish Super Cup champions. Congratulations. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2017

Needless to say, the gesture was not met with good cheer - from Barca fans that is, some of which were still upset with the club over their kind words for Real after they won the La Liga title last season.

What a sell out you have become. Congratulating Real Madrid. #BartomeuDimiteHoy #bartomeudimiteya — Sharad Kabra (@skculer_) August 17, 2017

Only thing u are good at these days... Congratulating Madrid https://t.co/jSnulWQ0ob — tarvershima (@dihemjay) August 16, 2017

Maybe they've gotten the message by now...