Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Worried by Club Disharmony After Latest Defeat to 'Superior' Real Madrid

At the moment, Real Madrid are fast becoming the dominant side in Spanish and European football after their latest win against rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana. Key defender Gerard Pique believes the Catalan club are not in the best moment with signings yet to be made to replace Neymar.

The Daily Express reports that the Spanish international is worried by the form shown by his side following their most recent defeat in the first El Clasico of the season against a 'far superior' Los Blancos.

📢Piqué a TV3: "No estem en el millor moment d'equip ni de Club. Hem d'estar el més junts possible i remar cap endavant. Això és molt llarg" — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 16, 2017

After a convincing 2-0 victory on the night at the Santiago Bernabéu and a 5-1 aggregate win to lift Real Madrid's second trophy of the season already, Los Merengues have hit the ground running and already look like a formidable force after last season's La Liga success and second Champions League in a row.





Speaking to TV3, Pique knows his side have much work to do if they hope to catch their rivals and get back to winning ways.





“We're not in our best moment," said the Spanish international. "Not just talking about the team, but the club in general. We must all pull together.”

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

With Paulinho already through the door following his £36m move from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande and more names expected at the Camp Nou such as Dortmund prodigy Ousmane Dembélé and Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, Pique insisted on all the staff moving in the same direction to ensure they challenge for trophies.





“"It seems that we are all going on different paths," added Pique. "We must all be united."





As the Blaugrana seek to bolster the squad before the transfer window shuts, the La Liga giants will require an increased effort once the league campaign begins. However, if they continue with the lacklustre displays shown against Real Madrid recently, they could yet fall further behind their rivals.



