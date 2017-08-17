Soccer

Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Worried by Club Disharmony After Latest Defeat to 'Superior' Real Madrid

40 minutes ago

At the moment, Real Madrid are fast becoming the dominant side in Spanish and European football after their latest win against rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana. Key defender Gerard Pique believes the Catalan club are not in the best moment with signings yet to be made to replace Neymar.

The Daily Express reports that the Spanish international is worried by the form shown by his side following their most recent defeat in the first El Clasico of the season against a 'far superior' Los Blancos.

After a convincing 2-0 victory on the night at the Santiago Bernabéu and a 5-1 aggregate win to lift Real Madrid's second trophy of the season already, Los Merengues have hit the ground running and already look like a formidable force after last season's La Liga success and second Champions League in a row.


Speaking to TV3, Pique knows his side have much work to do if they hope to catch their rivals and get back to winning ways.


“We're not in our best moment," said the Spanish international. "Not just talking about the team, but the club in general. We must all pull together.”

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

With Paulinho already through the door following his £36m move from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande and more names expected at the Camp Nou such as Dortmund prodigy Ousmane Dembélé and Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, Pique insisted on all the staff moving in the same direction to ensure they challenge for trophies.


“"It seems that we are all going on different paths," added Pique. "We must all be united." 


As the Blaugrana seek to bolster the squad before the transfer window shuts, the La Liga giants will require an increased effort once the league campaign begins. However, if they continue with the lacklustre displays shown against Real Madrid recently, they could yet fall further behind their rivals.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters