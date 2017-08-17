Soccer

Cardiff City Confirm Signing of Striker Omar Bogle From Wigan on 3-Year Deal

an hour ago

Cardiff City have announced the capture of English striker Omar Bogle from Wigan.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Wales-based side, coming in for an undisclosed fee.

A statement on the the Bluebirds official website reads: "Cardiff City Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Omar Bogle, subject to international clearance.


"The 25-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal at Cardiff City Stadium, and joins from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.


"Bogle is Neil Warnock’s eighth summer signing, and will wear the No.30 shirt for the 2017/18 campaign."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Bogle claims to be excited with his new move and can't wait to start entertaining the club's fans.


"I know how big this Club is and the direction that we want to go in," he declared. !I spoke to the Gaffer and was excited by his plans.

"I've got pace, work rate and I want to entertain the fans. I'm excited and looking forward to scoring goals."


