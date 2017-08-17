Diego Costa Confirms Wish to Rejoin Atletico Madrid Amid Ongoing Dispute With Chelsea

Diego Costa has officially revealed his desire to rejoin Atletico Madrid - but has claimed Chelsea have prevented him from ddeparting Stamford Bridge.

The Blues striker is in the midst of a self-imposed strike from the Premier League champions after he was told that he was no longer part of manager Antonio Conte's first-team plans.

In a statement released on Globo Esporte on Thursday, Costa admitted publically that he was only interested in heading back to his former club before firing a barb at his current employers for refusing to sanction a transfer away.

Diego Costa says he's waiting for Chelsea to set him free. Not coming back to London. Only destination Atlético: "I must return to Atlético" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 17, 2017

He said: "My destination is already set. I must return to Atletico Madrid next season.

"It turns out that there is a problem in that Chelsea does not want to release me. But I believe that this situation will soon be resolved now on my return to Spain."

Chelsea have threatened legal action over Costa's decision not to return to the club to take part in first-team training sessions despite him being out of favour, and it is now up for debate as to where this saga goes from here.

