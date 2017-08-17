Garry Monk Shoots Down Rumours That Middlesbrough May Sell Star Man Ben Gibson This Summer

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has shot down reports that defensive star Ben Gibson could be on his way back to the Premier League in the next few weeks.





As reported by The Mirror, new boss Monk wants the former England Under 21 centre back to continue developing a partnership with Dael Fry, who is also another another home-grown player nurtured within the club's academy.





Monk said: “Nothing is ever definitive in this world, I have learned. But that’s not even an issue. I am not even focused on that.''

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"The team you can see I am sending out, the commitment is there, Ben included in that. They are all committed to what we are doing.

“We don’t have to sell anyone, we don’t want to sell anyone. That’s been made very clear by the owner and that’s the same message by me. We are just looking forward to the season ahead.

Image by Adam Samuel

£20m-rated Gibson, who has helped them to two clean sheets and two wins this week despite their relegation from the Premier League, was said to have clashed with Uncle and owner Steve Gibson last month over his desire to return to the top division rather than remain in the Championship.

Having been called up for the England squad on the back of several impressive displays as an integral part of the relegated side, the 24-year-old Gibson has been linked with West Brom and most recently Manchester City.