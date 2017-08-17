PSG Attacking Midfielder's Parc Des Prince Stay Could Be Set to End Following Neymar Arrival

Ligue 1 pundits have claimed that Neymar's record-busting transfer to Paris Saint-Germain could set off a chain reaction of players moving around Europe's top clubs, and one man that could be affected by the move is Julian Draxler.

The Germany international has only been with the Ligue 1 outfit since early January of this year after leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but it appears that his days could already be numbered.

As reported by Sky Germany, Unai Emery has informed the national team that there is 'no more room' for the 23-year-old in his squad.

The player's agent Roger Wittmann had previously told BILD that his client was still viewed as a key figure at the club, but the latest report seems to have rendered that statement void.

Draxler was left on the substitutes' bench for the full 90 minutes against Guingamp and didn't feature in PSG's opener against Amiens either.

The former Schalke star could well be on the move again, and it's worth remembering that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously made contact with the player to discuss a possible transfer.

Another possible destination for Draxler could be Arsenal, who have been credited with interest in the midfielder for almost as long as they had been linked to Alexandre Lacazette.