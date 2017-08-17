Rumoured Spurs Target Has Been Left 'Exasperated' by Poor Treatment From Lazio According to Agent

Tottenham transfer target Keita Balde is said to have been left 'exasperated' by the treatment of his current employers Lazio, according to his agent Roberto Calenda.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League and fellow Serie A sides over the summer after falling out with the club, where he has since been left out of the squad for the Super Cup final against Juventus which seemingly led to him missing training on Wednesday.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

In a revealing interview, Balde's agent Calenda said his client was unhappy with his treatment, and as a result the club could lose him 'for free': “He’s exasperated by behaviour from the club which he is no longer willing to put up with,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There have even been offensive comments written on the walls at Formello, clearly fuelling the misleading remarks with which Lazio are managing the whole issue.

The 22-year-old has received interest from a number of potential suitors, however Calenda has claimed the Italian outfit are demanding too much for the midfielder.

The future of Keita Balde (22) at Lazio is bleak. He is refusing to train after not being called up for the Super Cup.



Juve are hovering. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/XED6xmjrDH — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) August 17, 2017

He added: “While president [Claudio] Lotito talks about selling him, he values Keita like a top player – only when he offers him a new contract, he rates him like a normal player.

“Lazio continue to ask the Earth for a player who, in a few months, will be free to walk away for nothing.

“If they continue to pull on the string, then this is only going to snap and they are going to have to explain to their fans how they managed to lose a talented player like Keita for free.

“Now he’s 22, which is the right age for a player to start to earn the first benefits of his talent and dedication.

“Despite the results, Lazio have never demonstrated that they believe in him and to have the project for him that he deserves.''

He claimed Lazio had promised Balde 'a place in the team under [Simone] Inzaghi', adding:





"But none of this has happened, no new contract was offered, and he only started to play with a bit of regularity under Inzaghi towards the end of last season.

Most goals by players under the age of 23 in 2016/17 Serie A:



Keita Balde (16)

Giovanni Simeone (12)

Patrik Schick (11)



Promising trio. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iyJ7OW623T — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2017

"Despite this, he paid them back with 16 goals. He continues to be earning far less than forwards who even played less than him in 2017.

Alongside the continued sage, Calenda has claimed that it has been hard to maintain continue dialogue with the club, as he said: “A while ago, I wrote to ask for a meeting, but I never even got a reply. It’s a kind of relationship that I am not used to.”

This story will seemingly have a little longer to play out, with the transfer window entering its final two weeks.