Tottenham Target £20m-Rated PSG Bad Boy Serge Aurier as Search for Kyle Walker Replacement Continues

Tottenham are in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, despite his ban on on entering the UK, according to reports.

With Kyle Walker departing for Manchester City in a £52m deal earlier this summer and Kieran Trippier struggling with minor ligament damage, Spurs are currently without a recognised senior right back in their squad.

Despite an extremely impressive debut from Kyle Walker-Peters on Sunday, in which the 20-year-old was named man of the match, it appears the North London outfit are keen to allow the youngster time to develop and bring in a more experienced face to compete with Trippier, when he returns from injury.

Serge Aurier has recorded more assists (19) in Ligue 1 since 2012/13 than any other defender in the division.



19 by number... pic.twitter.com/3hvGQBq2A5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 31, 2017

According to Mirror Sport, Tottenham have indicated that they are willing to pay as much as £20m for the services of Aurier, who has already been linked with Manchester United this transfer window.

Spurs are the only Premier League team yet to make an official first team signing this summer and the rumours linking Aurier could prove wide of the mark, with the Ivorian currently serving a two-year ban from entering the UK, after he attacked a police officer in 2016.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

He has since appealed the ruling, which could be overturned in the near future, yet it remains unclear whether Tottenham will receive a definitive outcome before the window shuts and the surrounding uncertainty could stop any deal before it starts.

It does, however, look like Mauricio Pochettino wants depth at the back, with Spurs still heavily linked with moves for £40m-rated Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth of Estudiantes.