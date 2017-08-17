Soccer

Tottenham Target £20m-Rated PSG Bad Boy Serge Aurier as Search for Kyle Walker Replacement Continues

2 hours ago

Tottenham are in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, despite his ban on on entering the UK, according to reports. 

With Kyle Walker departing for Manchester City in a £52m deal earlier this summer and Kieran Trippier struggling with minor ligament damage, Spurs are currently without a recognised senior right back in their squad.

Despite an extremely impressive debut from Kyle Walker-Peters on Sunday, in which the 20-year-old was named man of the match, it appears the North London outfit are keen to allow the youngster time to develop and bring in a more experienced face to compete with Trippier, when he returns from injury.

According to Mirror Sport, Tottenham have indicated that they are willing to pay as much as £20m for the services of Aurier, who has already been linked with Manchester United this transfer window.

Spurs are the only Premier League team yet to make an official first team signing this summer and the rumours linking Aurier could prove wide of the mark, with the Ivorian currently serving a two-year ban from entering the UK, after he attacked a police officer in 2016. 

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

He has since appealed the ruling, which could be overturned in the near future, yet it remains unclear whether Tottenham will receive a definitive outcome before the window shuts and the surrounding uncertainty could stop any deal before it starts. 

It does, however, look like Mauricio Pochettino wants depth at the back, with Spurs still heavily linked with moves for £40m-rated Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth of Estudiantes. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters