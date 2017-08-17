West Ham Tell Scottish International He's Free to Leave Club Despite January Arrival

West Ham have told Robert Snodgrass he's free to find a new club, despite having signed the midfielder in January.

The Scot joined the Hammers for a fee of £10m in the last winter transfer window, but failed to make his mark, and has now been informed that he's no longer needed at the London club.

West Ham United have told Robert Snodgrass that he is surplus to requirements and is available either for transfer - or on loan. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 17, 2017

Snodgrass only managed eight appearances for West Ham last season. He provided two assists during the spell, but failed to score a single goal.

Slaven Bilic is believed to be looking to raise funds, as well as make room, for Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho, who could cost the Hammers £40m.

The manager and club have shown their ambition this summer by bringing in the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta. And they're still intent on beefing up the squad before the close of this summer's transfer window.

Bilic has also warned Liverpool off Manuel Lanzini, who he claims is very happy to be with the Hammers. The Reds have identified the Argentinian as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho - who cold be sold to Barcelona - but the manager seems quite averse to selling.

"I speak to Manu every day. He is very happy, he feels at home here and he feels wanted," he said to Sky Sports. "You can feel it, you can see it. I don't have to talk to him. You see how he is smiling here."