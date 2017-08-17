Soccer

West Ham Tell Scottish International He's Free to Leave Club Despite January Arrival

2 hours ago

West Ham have told Robert Snodgrass he's free to find a new club, despite having signed the midfielder in January.

The Scot joined the Hammers for a fee of £10m in the last winter transfer window, but failed to make his mark, and has now been informed that he's no longer needed at the London club.

Sky Sports Keith Downie tweeted the following on Thursday: "West Ham United have told Robert Snodgrass that he is surplus to requirements and is available either for transfer - or on loan."

Snodgrass only managed eight appearances for West Ham last season. He provided two assists during the spell, but failed to score a single goal.

Slaven Bilic is believed to be looking to raise funds, as well as make room, for Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho, who could cost the Hammers £40m.

The manager and club have shown their ambition this summer by bringing in the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta. And they're still intent on beefing up the squad before the close of this summer's transfer window.

Bilic has also warned Liverpool off Manuel Lanzini, who he claims is very happy to be with the Hammers. The Reds have identified the Argentinian as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho - who cold be sold to Barcelona - but the manager seems quite averse to selling.

"I speak to Manu every day. He is very happy, he feels at home here and he feels wanted," he said to Sky Sports. "You can feel it, you can see it. I don't have to talk to him. You see how he is smiling here."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters