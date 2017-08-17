Zinedine Zidane Heaps Praise on His 'Spectacular' Players After Real Madrid Secure Super Cup

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hailed the "spectacular" performance of his players after Wednesday night's Super Cup victory over Barcelona.

Los Blancos emerged as comfortable 2-0 winners in the second leg at the Bernabeu, having beaten Barcelona 3-1 at the Nou Camp last weekend.

And Zidane has expressed his delight at the success in what he described as an "important trophy", to add to Real Madrid's European Super Cup win against Manchester United.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We had to be prepared for the start of the season and in the end, we got two important trophies against two important teams," Zidane said, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"We have done very well to start the season. We have a lot. It is going to be very difficult but we are happy.

"In the first half, we were spectacular. The intensity and pressure, and possession of the ball. The second half suffered a little because Barca attacked us."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real Madrid emerged as comprehensive winners over the two legs, and looked far more confident and assured than their rivals.

But Zidane has stressed that Barcelona will be competitive once the La Liga season gets underway this weekend.

"There will not be much difference with Barca," the Frenchman said. "This starts again in La Liga. It's going to be a difficult season."

Zidane also reserved praise for Asensio, who started ahead of Gareth Bale and produced another excellent strike to give the hosts the lead.

"It is complicated to select the eleven because they are all very good," Zidane. "They work well and when it comes to making the team is difficult, but they all perform."