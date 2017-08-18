Arsenal Reconsider Approach for Paris Saint-Germain Attacker as French Club Prepare to Sell

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler after the German playmaker was put up for sale, according to The Times.

Draxler only moved to the French capital in January, in a £35.5m deal from Wolfsburg, and had been praised for his performances in the second half of last season. Yet the arrival of Neymar seems to have signalled an early end to the 23-year-old's time in Paris.

Signing Draxler makes far too much sense for Arsenal to ever do it. — Jonathan (@afcjonathan) August 17, 2017

Arsenal have been frequently linked with the German international in the past, and have reportedly been told that any deal would cost in the region of £35m to complete. In the current climate, such a price would be considered a mild bargain for a player of Draxler's ilk.

It is reported that Inter and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on Draxler, who captained Germany to Confederations Cup glory in June, but his £90,000-a-week wage demands may prove a stumbling block in any move.

Draxler excelled under Unai Emery, scoring five goals in 19 starts for PSG including goals against Barcelona, Marseille and AS Monaco in the French Cup final.

It therefore comes as a surprise that he has been made surplus to requirements, and implies that PSG are starting to manage the financial implications of Neymar's £200m arrival.

In the last week, Blaise Matuidi has moved to Juventus in an £18.2m move and Jese Rodriguez has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan. Serge Aurier is also expected to depart in the near future, with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United linked with a move to sign the Ivorian international.