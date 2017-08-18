Soccer

Defender Gabriel Paulista Leaves Arsenal for Valencia on 5-Year Deal

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
an hour ago

Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista has completed his transfer from Arsenal to Valencia for an undisclosed fee, reported to be worth £10m.

The 26-year-old centre back has signed a five-year with the Spanish club, and his new contract includes an €80m release clause, as communicated on Valencia's website.

Gabriel - who joined Arsenal from Villarreal in January 2015 for around £11m - returns to Spain after making 64 appearances for the Gunners.

He made 19 outings for Arsenal last season in the Premier League and departs as a double FA Cup winner. However, he had become something of a backup option at the Emirates Stadium, behind the likes of fellow centre backs Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny in Arsene Wenger's pecking order.

Gabriel, who will be presented to the media on Saturday, will now hope to make his Valencia debut in just over a week's time when his new club travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on La Liga title holders Real Madrid.

