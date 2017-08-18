Former Premier League Star Believes Virgil van Dijk Has Heart Set on a Move to Liverpool

The ongoing transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Southampton over defender Virgil van Dijk has rumbled on throughout the summer transfer window, with every pundit, fan and ex-pro seemingly weighing in on the debate of whether the Dutchman will ultimately stay or go.

The 26-year-old defender, who joined Southampton from Celtic in 2015, has made it very clear to all at Saint Mary's that he would like to leave the club, identifying Liverpool as his preferred destination.

Now in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Express, former Newcastle and Aston Villa goalkeeper Shay Given has thrown his two pence on the ongoing situation into the mix.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

He said: "He's improved even more since he joined the Premier League and I think he'll be a big plus to Liverpool, if they got him.

"Looking at the games last year and the goals they conceded and obviously this year at Watford they conceded three goals and they just need someone at the back to marshal and to organise, to get balls clear.

While Van Dijk handed in a formal transfer request, the Saints are reluctant to sell to Liverpool after the Merseysiders were forced to apologise for an alleged illegal approach of the Dutchman earlier this summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

In spite of the complications, Given feels confident van Dijk has his mind set on a move to Liverpool over other suitors like Chelsea.

"The player himself, his eyes are open, he wants to join so there's no getting away from a bigger club than Liverpool and it'll be interesting to see if the Southampton chairman is true to his word and says he's not going to go. It'll be very interesting in the window."