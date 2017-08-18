Tottenham Handed Major Boost in Their Pursuit of Lazio Forward Keita Balde Diao

Tottenham have today received a major boost in their pursuit of Cameroon and Lazio's Keita Balde Diao.

The much sought-after frontman has been a target of many top clubs for an extended period of time, with Juventus interested in signing the 22-year-old, as well as Liverpool viewing him as a potential alternative to Mohamed Salah.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

After Liverpool signed the Egyptian it left the competition for Keita Balde's signature between Serie A champions Juventus, and Premier League runners up Tottenham.

However, following a long pursuit of penning a deal for the Cameroon international, Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has revealed the Turin outfit are withdrawing from the race for his signature.

Marotta said, as quoted by Football Italia: “Keita is an opportunity that, for contractual conditions and age, all clubs must at least try to take, with all due respect for President Claudio Lotito and Lazio. We made an offer to Lotito that we consider to be fair, then he is able to decide his strategies in his own club and so we have withdrawn.”

Spurs can now run unchallenged in the race to sign Keita Balde, as they look for attackers capable of supporting Premier League golden boot winner Harry Kane.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Furthermore, Keita's future with Lazio looks to be uncertain, with the forward missing their Super Cup victory over Juventus and not being invited to their mid-week celebrations following the victory.

With Juventus now withdrawing interest in the player who scored 16 times from 34 games last season, Tottenham are now free to step up their interest and make an offer for the services of the Lazio man.