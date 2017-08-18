VIDEO: Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Distributes Strong Contender for Pass of the Season

Everton goalkeeper may well have already produced the pass of the season with an outrageous side kick in the Toffees' 2-0 Europa League victory over Hadjuk Split on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old made his way to Goodison park this summer for £25m from Sunderland after a stellar breakthrough season with the Black Cats, and he's already showing just what he's capable of after hitting a filthy 60 yard pass during Everton's Europa League qualifier.

Passing ability like that is severely underrated - especially from goalkeepers. That's the kind of pass you'd expect Xabi Alonso to make from the floor, let alone on the volley.

Pickford looks to be a fine acquisition from Ronald Koeman - having kept two clean sheets in his only two competitive games for the Merseyside outfit. With the ability to pass the ball long like that, it wouldn't be a huge shock to see a few goals scored on the counter attack this season from Everton. His distribution is top quality already.

Having already secured himself as England's first choice 'keeper at U21 level, pinging balls like it's nothing will only speed up what currently seems to be the inevitability of his senior call-up, and Pickford has been groomed as the future England number one for a long time.

Fair play to Everton for coughing up the money it took to get him into the club; in a few years it may well be a tiny amount compared to what he's worth given today's market.