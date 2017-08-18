VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Revealing Reaction to Marco Asensio's Super Cup Stunner

Marco Asensio is one of the most promising talents in world football and has proven himself to be a real threat when shooting from distance.

The 21-year-old was once again in the spotlight after his screamer in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup put the nail in Barcelona's coffin and once again displayed Real Madrid as the team to beat in La Liga this year.

OMG Asensio's goal in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game 🔥pic.twitter.com/FhHKHD4PHH — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@TheGrxatest) August 16, 2017

But even Lionel Messi was left despondent after Asensio's effort flew into the top corner, with a reaction that almost pointed to an acknowledgment of Barcelona's inferiority to Zinedine Zidane's men.

Messi was not the only player who looked majorly affected by the loss. Speaking after the game, Barca defender Gerard Pique said “This is a long process and there is room for improvement but in the nine years that I have been here, it is the first time that I feel inferior to Madrid.

“We are not in the best moment, either as a team or as a club. We must stay as close as possible and keep moving forwards.”

The loss same just days after Barcelona sold Neymar to PSG for a world record transfer fee and, with the news that Luis Suarez will be out injured for at least a month, Barca's season could be over before it has even started.



